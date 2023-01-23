Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA California Lunar New Year shooting Robyn Beck, AFP Posted at Jan 23 2023 10:40 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Law enforcement personnel are seen outside the site in Torrance, California, where the alleged suspect -- described by police as Asian -- in the mass shooting that killed 10 people in Monterey Park, California, is believed to be holed up on Sunday. Police were involved in a stand-off Sunday with a man they believe killed 10 people in a mass shooting at a dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations in California. US van standoff ends as police hunt Lunar New Year mass shooter Ten dead in Lunar New Year shooting in California Read More: Monterrey Park California New Lunar Year New Lunar Year shooting /business/01/23/23/solon-seeks-recall-of-reengineered-maharlika-fund/sports/01/23/23/football-nketiah-winner-sees-arsenal-past-man-utd/business/01/23/23/success-of-marcos-davos-trip-rests-on-actual-investments-solon/overseas/01/23/23/macau-ponders-future-even-as-tourists-and-gamblers-return/sports/01/23/23/sabalenka-blows-away-bencic-to-reach-australian-open-qfinal