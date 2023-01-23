MULTIMEDIA

California Lunar New Year shooting

Robyn Beck, AFP

Law enforcement personnel are seen outside the site in Torrance, California, where the alleged suspect -- described by police as Asian -- in the mass shooting that killed 10 people in Monterey Park, California, is believed to be holed up on Sunday. Police were involved in a stand-off Sunday with a man they believe killed 10 people in a mass shooting at a dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations in California.



