Catholic church celebrates “Sunday of the Word of God”

MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis leads celebration of the “Sunday of the Word of God”

Filippo Monteforte, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Pope Francis holds a Holy Book of Prayers during a mass on the occasion of the 'Sunday of the Word of God' at St. Peter's basilica in The Vatican on Sunday. Established through an Apostolic Letter issued by Pope Francis on September 30, 2019, the 'Sunday of the Word of God' is observed by the Catholic church every third Sunday in Ordinary Time, “devoted to the celebration, study and dissemination of the Word of God.”