Hong Kong imposes COVID-19 lockdown

Tyrone Siu, Reuters

A medical worker in a protective suit helps a resident to register outside a residential area at Jordan district where tens of thousands of its residents will be placed in a lockdown to contain a new outbreak of COVID-19 in Hong Kong on Friday. The lockdown is the first such measure the city has taken since the start of the pandemic, with Hong Kong reporting far fewer infections than other major world cities, recording less than 10,000 in the past year.