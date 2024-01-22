Home  >  Overseas

Drug war spills to civilian establishments in Ecuador

AFP

Posted at Jan 22 2024 07:46 PM | Updated as of Jan 22 2024 10:01 PM

Drug war in Ecuador

Police keep watch over suspects who attempted to take over a hospital in Guayas, Ecuador, on Sunday. Police in violence-plagued Ecuador on Sunday arrested 68 people who attempted to take over a hospital in the country's southwest in the midst of a "war" between drug gangs and the state security forces. 

