47 people buried in China landslide

Landslide buries at least 47 people in Yunnan, China

Zhou Lei, Xinhua, EPA-EFE

Rescuers work at the site of a landslide in Liangshui Village, Tangfang Town in the city of Zhaotong, Yunnan Province, China on January 22, 2024. More than 200 rescuers together with 33 firefighting vehicles and 10 loading machines are currently combing the debris to search for the missing after 47 people from 18 households were buried in a landslide, according to the headquarters for the disaster relief.