Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Just passing through

Hasnoor Hussain, Reuters

Posted at Jan 22 2022 03:04 PM

Underwater lion dance ahead of Lunar New Year

A turtle passes in front of divers performing an underwater lion dance at KLCC Aquaria ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, on Friday. Malaysian authorities recently announced more relaxed COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations, with family reunion dinners and house-to-house visits to be allowed. 

Read More:  Lunar New Year   Chinese New Year   aquarium   KLCC Aquaria   Malaysia   Kuala Lumpur  