Underwater lion dance ahead of Lunar New Year

Hasnoor Hussain, Reuters

A turtle passes in front of divers performing an underwater lion dance at KLCC Aquaria ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, on Friday. Malaysian authorities recently announced more relaxed COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations, with family reunion dinners and house-to-house visits to be allowed.