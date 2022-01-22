Underwater lion dance ahead of Lunar New Year

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Just passing through Hasnoor Hussain, Reuters Posted at Jan 22 2022 03:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A turtle passes in front of divers performing an underwater lion dance at KLCC Aquaria ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, on Friday. Malaysian authorities recently announced more relaxed COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations, with family reunion dinners and house-to-house visits to be allowed. Read More: Lunar New Year Chinese New Year aquarium KLCC Aquaria Malaysia Kuala Lumpur /news/01/22/22/mandaue-mayor-tests-positive-again-for-covid-19/video/news/01/22/22/alamin-pagbabago-sa-pangangampanya-ngayong-may-pandemya/life/01/22/22/food-shorts-pork-knuckles-fried-chicken-and-more/news/01/22/22/50-contract-diarrhea-in-odette-hit-towns-in-s-leyte/news/01/22/22/official-northern-samar-shouldnt-be-at-alert-level-4