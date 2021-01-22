x

Issei Kato, Reuters

Posted at Jan 22 2021 10:10 PM

Mirror image

A security guard wearing a protective mask is reflected on the surface of an object, amid the COVID-19 pandemic at an observation deck in Tokyo on Friday. The Japanese government on Friday denied reports of a possible cancellation of the July Olympics, due to the pandemic.

