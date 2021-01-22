Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Mirror image Issei Kato, Reuters Posted at Jan 22 2021 10:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A security guard wearing a protective mask is reflected on the surface of an object, amid the COVID-19 pandemic at an observation deck in Tokyo on Friday. The Japanese government on Friday denied reports of a possible cancellation of the July Olympics, due to the pandemic. Japan stands firm on Tokyo Olympics schedule, denies report of cancellation Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 security guard face mash Japan reflection /sports/01/22/21/boxing-ancajas-style-fits-mexican-title-challenger-says-american-promoter/overseas/01/22/21/eu-commission-investigated-over-secrecy-of-covid-19-vaccine-contracts/sports/01/22/21/watch-lito-adiwangs-punch-that-put-away-his-japanese-opponent/overseas/01/22/21/china-finds-coronavirus-cluster-in-major-chicken-processing-plant/news/01/22/21/uk-covid-19-variant-detected-in-mountain-province-town-mayor-says