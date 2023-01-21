Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Indonesia readies for Imlek Mast Ihram, EPA-EFE Posted at Jan 21 2023 11:01 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People look at an installation during a lantern festival ahead of Lunar New Year Celebrations at Living World shopping mall in Tangerang, Indonesia, on Friday. The Chinese Lunar New Year, locally known as 'Imlek', will fall on 22 January 2023 and will usher in the Year of the Water Rabbit. Feng shui expert shares 'lucky, unlucky' spots at home in Year of the Rabbit What's in store for Year of the Rabbit, according to feng shui expert Read More: Chinese New Year Lunar New Year Year of the Rabbit lantern festival Indonesia Chinese New Year 2023 /sports/01/21/23/thirdy-held-scoreless-but-san-en-still-beats-shibuya/news/01/21/23/fetus-natagpuan-sa-ilalim-ng-tulay-sa-nueva-vizcaya/business/01/21/23/gasoline-price-to-soar-by-at-least-p3-next-week/news/01/21/23/ilang-lugar-sa-oriental-mindoro-baha-pa-rin/life/01/21/23/food-shorts-new-branches-of-olive-garden-lechoneria