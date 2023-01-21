Home  >  Overseas

Indonesia readies for Imlek

Mast Ihram, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jan 21 2023 11:01 AM

People look at an installation during a lantern festival ahead of Lunar New Year Celebrations at Living World shopping mall in Tangerang, Indonesia, on Friday. The Chinese Lunar New Year, locally known as 'Imlek', will fall on 22 January 2023 and will usher in the Year of the Water Rabbit. 

