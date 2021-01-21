Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA US Vice President Kamala Harris makes history Brendan McDermid, Reuters Posted at Jan 21 2021 09:02 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest President-elect Joe Biden greets Vice President Kamala Harris during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. on Wednesday. Harris made history as the first woman, the first Black American and the first Asian American to hold the second highest U.S. office. Read More: Kamala Harris US Vice President Joe Biden Biden Inauguration US Capitol multimedia multimedia photo /business/01/21/21/globe-says-outdoor-5g-services-now-available-in-80-percent-of-metro-manila/business/01/21/21/wall-street-soars-after-smooth-biden-inauguration/overseas/01/21/21/bidens-inaugural-speech-calls-for-unity-healing-as-us-in-crisis-analyst/sports/01/21/21/nfl-patrick-mahomes-still-in-protocol-but-has-light-practice/sports/01/21/21/quarterback-philip-rivers-calls-time-on-nfl-career