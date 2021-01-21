MULTIMEDIA

US Vice President Kamala Harris makes history

Brendan McDermid, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

President-elect Joe Biden greets Vice President Kamala Harris during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. on Wednesday. Harris made history as the first woman, the first Black American and the first Asian American to hold the second highest U.S. office.