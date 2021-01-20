Home  >  Overseas

Joe Biden sworn in as 46th US president

Alex Wong, Getty Images via AFP

Posted at Jan 21 2021 01:15 AM

Joe Biden sworn in as 46th US president

Joe Biden is sworn in as US President during his inauguration on the West Front of the US Capitol on Wednesday in Washington, DC. 78-year old Biden is the oldest US president in history and becomes the 46th president of the United States. 

