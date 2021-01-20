Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Joe Biden sworn in as 46th US president Alex Wong, Getty Images via AFP Posted at Jan 21 2021 01:15 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Joe Biden is sworn in as US President during his inauguration on the West Front of the US Capitol on Wednesday in Washington, DC. 78-year old Biden is the oldest US president in history and becomes the 46th president of the United States. Biden to assume US presidency amid deep division and raging pandemic How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration Read More: Joe Biden Biden inauguration POTUS 46th POTUS Inauguration Day multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/01/21/21/wuhan-mayor-to-step-down-a-year-after-he-came-under-fire-over-coronavirus-response/overseas/01/21/21/how-mike-pompeos-genocide-label-for-china-over-xinjiang-may-set-tone-for-joe-biden/entertainment/01/21/21/lady-gaga-jlo-kick-off-biden-inauguration-in-style/news/01/21/21/sotto-confirms-cda-on-sinovac-vaccine-but-will-still-push-hearing-on-friday/overseas/01/21/21/biden-to-hit-reset-on-us-fight-against-covid-19