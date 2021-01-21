MULTIMEDIA

Cuba aims to produce 100M doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Yamil Lage, AFP

Technician Mayelin Mejias works at the Vaccine Aseptic and Packaging Processing Plant at the Finlay Vaccine Institute in Havana, Cuba on Wednesday. Cuba hopes to produce 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine in 2021 and immunize its entire population this year, as announced this Wednesday by the director of the Finlay Institute in Havana, which is developing two of the four local projects in clinical trials.