Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Pro-life activists rally outside US Capitol

Will Oliver, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jan 20 2024 03:39 PM

Marching for life

Pro-life activists rally near the US Capitol as they protest on the annual March for Life outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA on Friday. Abortion opponents rallied on the National Mall before rallying past the US Capitol and Supreme Court. 

Read More:  March for Life   pro-life   abortion   protest  