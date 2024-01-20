Marching for life

MULTIMEDIA
Pro-life activists rally outside US Capitol
Will Oliver, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jan 20 2024 03:39 PM
Pro-life activists rally near the US Capitol as they protest on the annual March for Life outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA on Friday. Abortion opponents rallied on the National Mall before rallying past the US Capitol and Supreme Court.
