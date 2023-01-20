Home  >  Overseas

New Zealand PM Ardern 'walks away' from post

Ben McKay, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jan 20 2023 09:04 AM

New Zealand PM: 'I am human'

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (right) walks with partner Clarke Gayford following the announcement of her resignation at War Memorial Hall, in Napier, New Zealand, on Thursday. Ardern, won praises internationally for steering her country through its worst-ever terror attack in 2019 and the Covid-19 pandemic, said she has given it her all but it is time to leave. 

