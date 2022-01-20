Tianjin on fourth round of COVID-19 mass testing

MULTIMEDIA

Tianjin, China on fourth round of citywide COVID-19 tests

cnsphoto via Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab sample from a resident on Thursday at a nucleic acid testing site during the fourth round of citywide mass testing for COVID-19, after local cases of the omicron variant were detected in Tianjin, China. Tianjin's caseload remains smaller than many outbreaks overseas, but it has made it harder for locals to leave town, sealed up higher risk communities and launched multiple rounds of testing among its 14 million residents, under China's guideline to quickly curb any flare-up as soon as possible.