Trumps exit White House

Leah Millis, Reuters

Posted at Jan 20 2021 09:56 PM

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House to board Marine One ahead of the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, U.S. on Wednesday. Trump had previously announced he would not attend his successor’s inauguration, making him the first president since Andrew Johnson in 1869 to skip the ceremony. 

