MULTIMEDIA
Taiwan cancels large-scale New Lunar Year events amid COVID-19 pandemic
Ann Wang, Reuters
Posted at Jan 20 2021 04:29 PM
A man wears a protective mask while shopping as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), ahead of the Chinese new year in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday. Taiwan cancelled large-scale events to welcome the New Lunar Year holiday after 4 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported in a day, the highest since February 29, 2020. Taiwan has recorded 868 coronavirus cases with 7 deaths.
