Keeping tourism afloat in Vietnam

Nhac Nguynen, AFP

A visitor takes part in a tour in Son Doong cave, one of the world's largest natural caves, in central Vietnam's Quang Binh province on Tuesday. Vietnam, recognized for successfully curbing coronavirus cases in the country, reported a 78.7 percent drop in international arrivals compared to its 2019 records as the country imposed restrictions in entry of foreign nationals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.