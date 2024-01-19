Home  >  Overseas

SpaceX rocket launches from Florida with all-European crew

Chandan Khanna, AFP

Posted at Jan 19 2024 03:18 PM

Not my idea of a ride

A gopher tortoise walks away from the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on Thursday. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket an all-European crew, including Turkey's first astronaut, launched in a mission with Axiom Space, a privately funded space program. 

