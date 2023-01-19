Year of the Rabbit nears

MULTIMEDIA

Getting ready for the Year of the Rabbit

Wu Ha, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People buy red lanterns and couplets ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, on Thursday. The lunar new year, also called the 'Spring Festival', will fall on January 22, 2023, marking the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit.