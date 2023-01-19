Year of the Rabbit nears

MULTIMEDIA
Getting ready for the Year of the Rabbit
Wu Ha, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jan 19 2023 10:27 PM
People buy red lanterns and couplets ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, on Thursday. The lunar new year, also called the 'Spring Festival', will fall on January 22, 2023, marking the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit.
