Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Ukraine Interior Minister, 15 others killed in helicopter crash

Sergei Supinsky, AFP

Posted at Jan 19 2023 10:40 AM

16 killed in Ukraine helicopter crash

A soldier stands at the site where a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday. Sixteen people, including two children and Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, were killed during the deadly crash amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

Read More:  Bravary   Ukraine   Kyiv   helicopter crash   Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky  