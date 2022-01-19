Blizzard hits southern Canada

MULTIMEDIA

Heavy snowfall experienced in Ontario

Chris Helgren, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

An employee tries to start the engine of a school bus after Toronto District School Board (TDSB) facilities were shut for a second day due to heavy snowfall, at Stock Transportation in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday. A low pressure system tracking south of the Great Lakes brought blizzards to Canada’s southern region on Tuesday, forcing road closures and flight cancellations, and leaving some motorists stranded for several hours.