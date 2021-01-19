Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Waiting for customers

Hector Retamal, AFP

Posted at Jan 19 2021 07:20 PM

Waiting for customers

A vendor wearing a face mask waits for customers in his shop in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province on Tuesday. China reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the worst domestic outbreak since March last year with the total number of confirmed cases in the mainland at 89,453. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   Wuhan   vendor     