Waiting for customers
Hector Retamal, AFP
Posted at Jan 19 2021 07:20 PM

A vendor wearing a face mask waits for customers in his shop in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province on Tuesday. China reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the worst domestic outbreak since March last year with the total number of confirmed cases in the mainland at 89,453.

China reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases for seventh day
China locks down another 3 million after traveling salesman spreads virus
China, WHO could have responded to virus outbreak faster: panel