Reaction to COVID-19 vaccine

Noah Seelam, AFP

A medical doctor reacts as a fellow health worker inoculates her with a COVID-19 vaccine at the Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad on Tuesday. India is stepping up efforts to bolster trust in the vaccines after it was revealed that nearly a third of those invited to get jabs at the launch of a nationwide drive failed to turn up.