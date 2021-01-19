Home  >  Overseas

Reaction to COVID-19 vaccine

Noah Seelam, AFP

Posted at Jan 19 2021 06:23 PM

A medical doctor reacts as a fellow health worker inoculates her with a COVID-19 vaccine at the Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad on Tuesday. India is stepping up efforts to bolster trust in the vaccines after it was revealed that nearly a third of those invited to get jabs at the launch of a nationwide drive failed to turn up.

