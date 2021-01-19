Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Reaction to COVID-19 vaccine Noah Seelam, AFP Posted at Jan 19 2021 06:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A medical doctor reacts as a fellow health worker inoculates her with a COVID-19 vaccine at the Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad on Tuesday. India is stepping up efforts to bolster trust in the vaccines after it was revealed that nearly a third of those invited to get jabs at the launch of a nationwide drive failed to turn up. WHO: Trust in vaccines vital to halting pandemic Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine inoculation Osmania Medical College India multimedia multimedia photos /news/01/19/21/lawmaker-files-new-house-bill-seeking-fresh-abs-cbn-franchise/news/01/19/21/house-oks-on-bill-giving-additional-benefits-to-solo-parents/news/01/19/21/after-8-weeks-without-a-health-worker-death-ph-logs-1-new-covid-related-fatality/news/01/19/21/qc-puts-4-areas-under-special-concern-lockdown-after-covid-19-surge/news/01/19/21/zubiri-iginiit-ang-aircraft-modernization-sa-afp-matapos-ang-chopper-crash-sa-bukidnon