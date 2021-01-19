Home  >  Overseas

'Field of Flags' for the Biden inauguration

Joe Raedle, Reuters/Pool

Posted at Jan 19 2021 09:33 AM

The U.S. Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden as the "Field of Flags" are placed on the ground on the National Mall, in Washington, U.S. on Monday. Biden will take his oath as the 46th President of the United States of America on January 20 amid heavy security, days after the violent protest in the US Capitol.

