Dancing for joy

Ronen Zvulun, Reuters Posted at Jan 19 2021 11:50 PM

Residents of an assisted living facility dance after receiving their booster shots of the vaccination against COVID-19 in Netanya, Israel on Tuesday. In a deal, Israel has promised to share medical data with pharma giant Pfizer in exchange for the continued flow of its COVID-19 vaccines allowing it to be the first country to vaccinate most of its population.