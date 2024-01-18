'Wrecking ball'

MULTIMEDIA

Unexploded missile lands on Gaza houses

Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE

An unexploded missile is seen stuck between two houses of Al Nusairat refugee camp during Israeli operations in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. Since October 7, since the attack by Hamas and the retaliation by the Israel Defense Forces, up to 1.9 million people, or more than 85 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that most civilians in Gaza are in 'desperate need of humanitarian assistance and protection.'

