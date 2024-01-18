Home  >  Overseas

Fireworks factory explosion kills 23 in Thailand

Fireworks factory tragedy

Thai police officers work on the site of an explosion at a fireworks factory near Sala Khao township in Suphan Buri province, Thailand on Wednesday. At least twenty-three people have died after an explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand, according to the police. 

