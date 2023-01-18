Protest vs coal mine extension in Germany

MULTIMEDIA

Environmentalists protest coal mine extension in Germany

Ina Fassbender, AFP

Environmentalists block the railway tracks used to transport lignite to German energy supplier RWE's coal fired power plant in Neurath, western Germany as demonstrations continue against a coal mine extension in the nearby village of Luetzerath, on Tuesday. Already abandoned by its original residents, Luetzerath has become a symbol for resistance against fossil fuels as climate activists protest the expansion of the mine under a compromise agreement given to multinational energy giant RWE that also includes a commitment to stop producing electricity with coal in western Germany by 2030.