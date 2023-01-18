Protest vs coal mine extension in Germany

MULTIMEDIA
Environmentalists protest coal mine extension in Germany
Ina Fassbender, AFP
Posted at Jan 18 2023 10:14 AM
Environmentalists block the railway tracks used to transport lignite to German energy supplier RWE's coal fired power plant in Neurath, western Germany as demonstrations continue against a coal mine extension in the nearby village of Luetzerath, on Tuesday. Already abandoned by its original residents, Luetzerath has become a symbol for resistance against fossil fuels as climate activists protest the expansion of the mine under a compromise agreement given to multinational energy giant RWE that also includes a commitment to stop producing electricity with coal in western Germany by 2030.
- /sports/01/18/23/uaap-feu-names-denok-miranda-as-new-head-coach
- /news/01/18/23/maria-ressa-rappler-acquitted-of-tax-evasion
- /news/01/18/23/massive-flooding-across-philippines-leaves-30-dead
- /business/01/18/23/microsoft-to-cut-staff-again-reports
- /business/01/18/23/global-stocks-mixed-on-china-data-drop-in-european-gas-prices