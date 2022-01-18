Home  >  Overseas

2022’s first full moon

Carl Recine, Reuters

Posted at Jan 18 2022 01:04 PM

Wolf Moon in Britain

The Wolf Moon rises over Mow Cop Folly, Mow Cop, United Kingdom, on Monday. The Wolf Moon or Ice Moon, which is the first full moon of 2022, will appear full for three days until Wednesday, according to NASA.

