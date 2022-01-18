Tonga volcanic eruption aftermath

MULTIMEDIA

New Zealand reports significant damage in Tonga after volcanic eruption

New Zealand Defense Force handout via Reuters

A general view from a New Zealand Defense Force P-3K2 Orion surveillance flight shows ash covered homes and vegetation over Nomuka in Tonga after the Pacific island nation was hit by a tsunami triggered by a massive undersea volcanic eruption in this photo taken on Monday. The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano last January 15 sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean and was heard some 2,300 kms (1,430 miles) away in New Zealand.