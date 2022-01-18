Tonga volcanic eruption aftermath

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA New Zealand reports significant damage in Tonga after volcanic eruption New Zealand Defense Force handout via Reuters Posted at Jan 18 2022 11:06 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A general view from a New Zealand Defense Force P-3K2 Orion surveillance flight shows ash covered homes and vegetation over Nomuka in Tonga after the Pacific island nation was hit by a tsunami triggered by a massive undersea volcanic eruption in this photo taken on Monday. The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano last January 15 sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean and was heard some 2,300 kms (1,430 miles) away in New Zealand. Read More: Tonga volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-ha’apai tsunami Pacific New Zealand Defence Force P-3K2 Orion New Zealand Defence Force /sports/01/18/22/nba-jimmy-butler-heat-hold-off-raptors/sports/01/18/22/pvl-semana-ceballos-join-pldt-home-fibr/entertainment/01/18/22/troy-montero-isolates-after-testing-positive-for-covid/sports/01/18/22/pinoy-rowers-win-8-medals-in-virtual-asian-tilt/entertainment/01/18/22/loisa-ronnie-featured-in-mv-of-parokya-ni-edgar