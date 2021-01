MULTIMEDIA

Paraplegic climbs 320-meter tower in HK

Tyrone Siu, Reuters

Lai Chi-wai, a paraplegic climber, attempts to climb the 320-meter tall Nina Tower using only his upper body strength, in Hong Kong, China on Saturday. On this attempt, Lai completed 250-meters (75/f) for more than 10 hours, as he faced strong winds to raise funds for spinal cord patients.