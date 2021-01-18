Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Migrants hope to enter the US under Biden presidency Luis Echeverria, Reuters Posted at Jan 18 2021 06:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants headed for the United States gather in front of police officers blocking the road in Vado Hondo, Guatemala on Sunday. The migrants hope to enter the U.S. under the new administration of President-elect Joe Biden, but communications from the Biden transition team said they won't be able to make changes to the immigration situation immediately. Biden to sign executive orders on Day 1, amid high alert for inauguration FACTBOX: How Biden plans to change US immigration Read More: United States US Biden Hondurans migrants Guatemala US border /news/01/18/21/extension-ng-lifeline-rate-subsidy-sa-kuryente-aprubado-ng-senado/overseas/01/18/21/japan-finds-covid-19-variant-in-3-people-with-no-record-of-travel-to-uk/video/news/01/18/21/experts-allay-concerns-over-reported-deaths-linked-to-pfizers-covid-19-vaccine/overseas/01/18/21/as-bodies-pile-up-germanys-eastern-covid-hot-spots-struggle-for-answers/video/news/01/18/21/ph-charter-change-will-only-benefit-china-constitution-framer-says