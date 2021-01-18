MULTIMEDIA

Migrants hope to enter the US under Biden presidency

Luis Echeverria, Reuters

Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants headed for the United States gather in front of police officers blocking the road in Vado Hondo, Guatemala on Sunday. The migrants hope to enter the U.S. under the new administration of President-elect Joe Biden, but communications from the Biden transition team said they won't be able to make changes to the immigration situation immediately.