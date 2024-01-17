MULTIMEDIA
White White House
Saul Loeb, AFP
Posted at Jan 17 2024 02:12 PM
Snow blankets the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. The Washington DC metro region received between 2 and 4 inches of snow as the Arctic blast from the north continues to bring freezing weather conditions in the United States.
