White White House

Saul Loeb, AFP

Posted at Jan 17 2024 02:12 PM

Snow blankets the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. The Washington DC metro region received between 2 and 4 inches of snow as the Arctic blast from the north continues to bring freezing weather conditions in the United States. 

