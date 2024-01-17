Fire horse

MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating ‘Luminarias’ in honor of St. Anthony

Juan Medina, Reuters

A rider goes through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain January 16, 2024. Saint Anthony Abbot, known as the Father of monasticism, is Spain's patron saint and protector of animals.