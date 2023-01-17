MULTIMEDIA

Search and retrieval at Nepal plane crash site

Prakash Mathema, AFP

Rescuers pull the body of a victim who died in a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara on Monday. Nepal observed a day of mourning on January 16 for the victims of the nation's deadliest aviation disaster in three decades, with 67 people confirmed killed in the plane crash.