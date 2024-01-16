Comeback kid!

MULTIMEDIA
Trump in first step towards reelection
Jim Lo Scalzo, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jan 16 2024 02:27 PM
Former US President Donald Trump celebrates at the Iowa Events Center after winning the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucus in Des Moines, Iowa, USA on Monday. Trump defeated former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the caucuses, a crucial first step in his bid to return to the White House.
- /entertainment/01/16/24/kd-estrada-dinepensahan-si-alexa-ilacad-laban-sa-bashers
- /entertainment/01/16/24/look-bts-rm-v-in-military-uniforms
- /entertainment/01/16/24/jo-koys-mom-defends-son-from-golden-globes-backlash
- /overseas/01/16/24/fil-am-debuts-in-the-nutcracker-in-atlanta
- /entertainment/01/16/24/loisa-andalio-pinuri-si-kathryn-bernardo-bilang-kaibigan