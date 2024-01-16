Home  >  Overseas

Trump in first step towards reelection

Jim Lo Scalzo, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jan 16 2024 02:27 PM

Comeback kid!

Former US President Donald Trump celebrates at the Iowa Events Center after winning the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucus in Des Moines, Iowa, USA on Monday. Trump defeated former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the caucuses, a crucial first step in his bid to return to the White House. 

