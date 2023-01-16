MULTIMEDIA
Rocket strike in Ukraine kills 25, dozens injured
Oleg Petrasyuk, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jan 16 2023 11:54 AM
Rescue workers continue their work at the site of a damaged residential building in Dnipro, southeastern Ukraine, Sunday, amid Russia's invasion. At least 25 people died, including one child, while 73 others were injured, after a rocket hit a 9-story building in Dnipro on Jan. 14, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine said in a statement.
