Rocket strike in Ukraine kills 25, dozens injured

Oleg Petrasyuk, EPA-EFE

Rescue workers continue their work at the site of a damaged residential building in Dnipro, southeastern Ukraine, Sunday, amid Russia's invasion. At least 25 people died, including one child, while 73 others were injured, after a rocket hit a 9-story building in Dnipro on Jan. 14, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine said in a statement.