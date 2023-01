MULTIMEDIA

China records 59,938 COVID-related deaths in a month

Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE

Patients lay down on stretchers in an emergency room of a hospital in Shanghai, China on Sunday. Jiao Yahui, head of the Bureau of Medical Administration under the National Health Commission (NHC), confirmed on 14 January that China recorded 59,938 COVID-related deaths between 08 December 2022 and 12 January 2023.