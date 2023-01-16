Home  >  Overseas

At least 67 confirmed dead in Nepal plane crash

Prakash Mathema, AFP

Posted at Jan 16 2023 09:27 AM

67 dead in Nepal plane crash

Rescuers inspect the wreckage at the site of a plane crash in Pokhara on Sunday. At least 67 people were confirmed dead on Jan. 15 when a plane with 72 on board crashed in Nepal, police said, in the Himalayan country's deadliest aviation disaster in three decades.   

