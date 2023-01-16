67 dead in Nepal plane crash

MULTIMEDIA

At least 67 confirmed dead in Nepal plane crash

Prakash Mathema, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Rescuers inspect the wreckage at the site of a plane crash in Pokhara on Sunday. At least 67 people were confirmed dead on Jan. 15 when a plane with 72 on board crashed in Nepal, police said, in the Himalayan country's deadliest aviation disaster in three decades.