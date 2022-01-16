Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Tonga volcano erupts, triggers tsunami in Pacific Ocean National Institute of Information And Communications (Japan) / AFP Posted at Jan 16 2022 01:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A grab taken from footage by Japan's Himawari-8 satellite and released by the National Institute of Information and Communications (Japan) on Saturday shows the volcanic eruption that provoked a tsunami, in Tonga. The eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano was so intense that residents of Fiji, which is more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) away, heard "loud thunder sounds" during the incident. Tonga volcano causes 'significant' damage but no deaths: NZ prime minister Read More: Tonga volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-ha’apai tsunami Pacific volcanic eruption disaster calamity Pacific Ocean /life/01/16/22/pinoy-who-won-italian-tv-contest-shows-off-skill-on-teleradyo/video/life/01/16/22/throwback-nakipag-break-kinulam-rated-k/sports/01/16/22/nuggets-keep-the-offense-flowing-in-blowout-of-lakers/sports/01/16/22/robert-williams-iii-free-throws-lift-celtics-over-bulls/sports/01/16/22/nba-spurs-topple-clippers-with-late-flurry