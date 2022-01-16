MULTIMEDIA

Tonga volcano erupts, triggers tsunami in Pacific Ocean

National Institute of Information And Communications (Japan) / AFP

A grab taken from footage by Japan's Himawari-8 satellite and released by the National Institute of Information and Communications (Japan) on Saturday shows the volcanic eruption that provoked a tsunami, in Tonga. The eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano was so intense that residents of Fiji, which is more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) away, heard "loud thunder sounds" during the incident.