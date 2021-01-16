MULTIMEDIA

Migrant caravans head out in search of better lives

Orlando Sierra, AFP

Migrants heading to the border with Guatemala on their way to the United States march in La Entrada, in the Honduran department of Copan, on Friday. Hundreds of asylum seekers are forming new migrant caravans in Honduras, planning to walk thousands of kilometers through Central America to the United States via Guatemala and Mexico, in search of a better life under the new administration of President-elect Joe Biden.