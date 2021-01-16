MULTIMEDIA
From cathedral to vaccine center
Carl Recine, Reuters
Posted at Jan 16 2021 11:44 AM
People receive COVID-19 vaccines inside Lichfield Cathedral, which has been turned into an emergency vaccination center, in Lichfield, Birmingham, Britain on Friday. The UK will close all its travel corridors from Monday morning as a precaution against unidentified strains of the virus so as not to derail vaccination programs currently underway.
