North Korea test fires intermediate-range ballistic missile

North Korea confirms test-fire of intermediate-range ballistic missile

KCNA VIA KNS, AFP

This picture taken on January 14, 2024 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on Monday shows the test-firing of an intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile at an unconfirmed location in North Korea. North Korea successfully test-fired the intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile, state-run news agency KCNA said early on January 15, confirming prior reports from South Korea.