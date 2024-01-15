North Korea test fires intermediate-range ballistic missile

MULTIMEDIA
North Korea confirms test-fire of intermediate-range ballistic missile
KCNA VIA KNS, AFP
Posted at Jan 15 2024 01:09 PM
This picture taken on January 14, 2024 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on Monday shows the test-firing of an intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile at an unconfirmed location in North Korea. North Korea successfully test-fired the intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile, state-run news agency KCNA said early on January 15, confirming prior reports from South Korea.
