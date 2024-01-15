MULTIMEDIA
Extreme cold hits Iowa
Jim Lo Scalzo, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jan 15 2024 01:10 PM
A sundog rises behind wind turbines outside Wellsburg, Iowa, USA, on January 14, 2024. Sundogs appear on extremely cold days, when sunlight passes through airborne ice crystals.
The cold temperatures in Iowa have restricted the schedules of Republican candidates campaigning ahead of the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus on 15 January.
