Extreme cold hits Iowa

Jim Lo Scalzo, EPA-EFE

A sundog rises behind wind turbines outside Wellsburg, Iowa, USA, on January 14, 2024. Sundogs appear on extremely cold days, when sunlight passes through airborne ice crystals.

The cold temperatures in Iowa have restricted the schedules of Republican candidates campaigning ahead of the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus on 15 January.