Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Extreme cold hits Iowa

Jim Lo Scalzo, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jan 15 2024 01:10 PM

Extreme cold hits Iowa

A sundog rises behind wind turbines outside Wellsburg, Iowa, USA, on January 14, 2024. Sundogs appear on extremely cold days, when sunlight passes through airborne ice crystals. 

The cold temperatures in Iowa have restricted the schedules of Republican candidates campaigning ahead of the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus on 15 January. 

Read More:  Iowa   extremely cold temperatures   sundog  