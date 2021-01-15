MULTIMEDIA

Looking at the fight against coronavirus

Nicolas Asfouri, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

People visit an exhibition on China's fight against COVID-19 at a convention center that was previously a makeshift hospital for coronavirus patients in Wuhan on Friday. China reported a total of 144 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number in more than 10 months due to a severe outbreak in the northeast that has put more than 28 million people under lockdown.