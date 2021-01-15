Home  >  Overseas

Better prepared

Alex Brandon, Reuters/Pool

Posted at Jan 15 2021 10:25 AM

Better prepared

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to National Guard troops outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday in Washington. The US capital is under high alert after Congress impeached President Donald Trump, the second time under his four-year term. 

