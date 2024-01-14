MULTIMEDIA

Palestinian students call to 'Stop Genocide in Gaza'

Angelo Carconi, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Protesters stand around lit candles forming the words 'Stop Genocide in Gaza' during a demonstration of the Palestinian Student Movement in Italy demanding an end to the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, in Rome on Saturday. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have been killed since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it.