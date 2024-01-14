MULTIMEDIA

Families appeal for hostages release 100 days after Hamas capture

Abir Sultan , EPA-EFE

Supporters and families react as others hold pictures of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza as they take part in a '100 Days of Hell' rally, calling for their immediate release and marking the upcoming 100th day of their captivity, outside the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel on Saturday. According to the Israeli government, 136 Israelis are still being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

More than 23,600 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it.