Tornado aftermath in Alabama

Tornado hits Alabama

Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE

Locals inspect piles of rubbles following a tornado that damaged houses in the Autauga County community of Pine Level in Prattville, Alabama, USA on Friday. At least seven people were killed in Alabama according to the Autauga County Emergency Management Agency, after a powerful storm system with tornadoes, swept through Alabama and Georgia.