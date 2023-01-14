Tornado aftermath in Alabama

MULTIMEDIA
Tornado hits Alabama
Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jan 14 2023 12:16 PM
Locals inspect piles of rubbles following a tornado that damaged houses in the Autauga County community of Pine Level in Prattville, Alabama, USA on Friday. At least seven people were killed in Alabama according to the Autauga County Emergency Management Agency, after a powerful storm system with tornadoes, swept through Alabama and Georgia.
