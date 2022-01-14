Home  >  Overseas

Performing for alms in river Ganges in India

Rupak De Chowdhuri, Reuters

Performing for alms in Indian festival

A man performs to receive alms from pilgrims at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal during the Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, amid the spread of COVID-19 in the eastern state of West Bengal, India on Friday. Indian health authorities on Friday reported 264,202 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 36.58 million. 

